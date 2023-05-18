Bookie held for betting on cricket matches

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

The Ludhiana police arrested a bookie involved in betting on cricket matches and recovered 12 mobile phones from his possession here yesterday. The suspect has been identified as Sourav Mahindra (34), a resident of Nasib Enclave.

Additional DCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said they got a tip-off that a person was running a cricket betting racket. He was betting on international cricket matches.

Initially when the suspect was nabbed, a mobile phone was recovered from his possession. Later during interrogation, 11 mobile phones, a mike and a suitcase were also recovered from his flat in Hero Homes, Iyali Kalan, said ADCP Sran.

Further questioning of the suspect would be done to inquire about other cricket bookies active in the industrial hub and action would be taken against them. Some of the bookies are already on the radar of the police.