Books, Bijli Market Associations submit memo to civic body over illegal vendors in Ludhiana

The Books Market Association and the Bijli Market Association have submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Commissioner, demanding permanent removal of illegal handcarts and roadside vendors from roads and market areas. The traders alleged that the encroachments were leading to traffic congestion and making it difficult for commuters and customers to move through the busy markets.

Advertisement

In the memorandum, the associations said the increasing number of illegal vendors had occupied roads and public spaces, reducing the available carriageway and causing frequent traffic jams. They claimed that customers were facing inconvenience in reaching shops, resulting in losses to traders.

Advertisement

An association member, Inderjit Singh Gola, said the Municipal Corporation had conducted several anti-encroachment drives in the past and removed vendors and handcarts on multiple occasions. However, they alleged that the vendors returned to the same spots within a short time, leaving the situation unchanged.

Advertisement

The traders urged the Municipal Commissioner to take strict and permanent action against illegal encroachments instead of temporary drives. They also sought regular monitoring to ensure that vendors did not re-occupy the areas cleared of encroachments.

Giving an ultimatum to the civic body, the associations warned that if permanent action was not taken, they would be forced to launch protests and adopt democratic means to press for their demand. They urged the MC to act promptly in the interest of traders, commuters and the residents.