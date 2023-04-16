Boost to fight against cybercrime as CP inaugurates digital forensic lab

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 15

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) today inaugurated a range-level digital forensic lab in the building of the Sarabha Nagar police station here.

CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the lab would be equipped with advanced software and hardware tools. These tools would help the police in retrieving data from mobile phones, SIM cards, micro SD cards, iPads, tablets, hard discs, pen drives and other electronic devices.

Earlier, due to the absence of a digital lab in city, the police had to avail the services of a forensic lab located in Mohali, which took time to deliver results due to the workload of the entire state on it.

CP Sidhu said the lab would help the police to solve cases involving cybercriminals in short time and the pending cyber complaints would be cleared soon.

“As technology keeps evolving every day, the Commissionerate will keep updating the equipment of the lab from time to time so that the staff do not face slowdown in the ongoing investigations of cyber complaints,” the CP said.

He added that a cyber-helpdesk, which was inaugurated on January 1, had received 19 fraud complaints in which the cyber wing had helped the complainants by recovering a total amount of Rs 58.99 lakh.

Joint CP Saumya Mishra, ADCP Sameer Verma, ADCP Rupinder Bhatti, ACP Mandeep Singh and other cyber wing officials were also present on the occasion.