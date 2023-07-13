Botanical Garden at agri varsity to be rejuvenated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 12

The Botanical Garden at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is set to be rejuvenated under the ‘Clean and Green Campus Drive’, initiated by Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal. The garden houses a rich heritage of plants, including rare medicinal, aromatic, and spice plants. It also has a large collection of cacti, with more than 50 varieties, an official said.

“The rejuvenation of the garden will include adding new species, restoring and conserving the existing ones, implementing a tagging and QR coding system for each plant, and safeguarding rare, endangered and threatened (RET) species. Volunteers from the National Service Scheme at PAU will also actively participate in the upkeep and improving the overall infrastructure of the garden,” the official said.

During an interaction with experts from the streams of botany, forestry, floriculture and landscaping as well as from the offices of the Estate Organisation and Chief Engineer, Dr Gosal said the rejuvenation of the Botanical Garden is in line with the university’s commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation. Flora, including orchids, pteridophytes, gymnosperms, RET species and medicinal plants will be added to the existing stash of vegetation.

The VC added that the goal was to create a space that is both an educational and enjoyable resource for students, researchers, and visitors alike.

