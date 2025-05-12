Both states must invest in conservation, policy reform

Revisit old water sharing treaty

After the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966, which resulted in the formation of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, the Bhakra Management Board (BMB) was established to oversee water distribution across the new states. Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan were allocated 5.512 million acre feet (MAF), 2.987 MAF and 3.398 MAF of water, respectively. The BMB was later renamed Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) on May 15, 1976. The BBMB recently ordered the release of 4,500 cusecs of water to Haryana, but Punjab is unable to comply due to its own water crisis, marked by depleting groundwater levels and insufficient surface water. Releasing additional water to Haryana in these strained conditions could further endanger Punjab’s water security and ecological balance. Water, a shared natural resource, demands balanced distribution rooted in fairness and sustainability. Thus, the solution lies in revisiting old water-sharing treaties, factoring in current hydrological data, crop patterns and the changing climate. Furthermore, joint water management boards with equitable representation and modern irrigation techniques initiatives in both states can help reduce reliance on shared river water resources.

Novin Christopher

Dialogue, innovation, political will is key

Both states must honour their commitments under the BBMB framework, but with flexibility during extreme shortages. A neutral body should oversee allocations to prevent unilateral decisions. Punjab must shift from water-guzzling crops like paddy to less water-intensive alternatives like maize and pulses. Incentives should be provided for drip irrigation and direct seeding so that wastage is reduced. Punjab and Haryana should collaborate on large-scale rainwater harvesting, aquifer recharge and wastewater recycling projects. The Central Government should mediate and invest in interlinking river projects or focus on alternative water sources to reduce dependency on Punjab’s rivers. Strict regulations on groundwater extraction and industrial water use must be enforced, along with farmer education on efficient irrigation. The issue is not merely about sharing water but about ensuring the survival of agriculture in both states. A short-term compromise must be backed by long-term strategies to conserve and manage water sustainably. Dialogue, innovation and political will are key to resolving this crisis before it escalates further.

Aarti Rana Chauhan

Find sustainable alternatives

The water-sharing issue between Punjab and Haryana must be addressed through a scientific, transparent and cooperative approach. First, a joint committee of experts from both states, along with Central Government representatives, should assess the actual water availability, usage and needs of both state using modern hydrological data. Second, instead of enforcing arbitrary quotas, the water distribution should be based on current demand, agricultural patterns, population needs and ecological concerns. If Punjab lacks sufficient water, alternative arrangements like interlinking of rivers, rainwater harvesting and water recycling projects can be jointly initiated by both states to reduce dependency on a single source. Third, a legal and political consensus should be reached to revise outdated agreements, ensuring fairness and sustainability for all parties involved. Short-term sharing should never harm long-term environmental and agricultural interests of Punjab or Haryana. Only through dialogue, mutual respect and central coordination can a lasting and peaceful solution be found.

Parmeet Kaur

Share surplus water with neighbour

The issue of water sharing between Punjab and Haryana, particularly concerning the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), is a long-standing dispute with legal, political and environmental implications. Punjab should not release water to Haryana because it is already a water-stressed state, with depleting groundwater levels, especially in the central districts. Many farmers rely on canal water and further diversions could disrupt agriculture. The other argument is that Punjab has historically contested the SYL Canal agreement, citing changed circumstances, reduced river flows and overexploitation. Over-extraction from rivers like the Sutlej and Beas could accelerate ecological degradation. It is best if Punjab shares surplus water after covering its own needs.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Revive river-linking projects

The issue of water distribution between Punjab and Haryana must be tackled fairly and sustainably. Given that Punjab is already facing water scarcity, asking the state to provide an additional 4,500 cusecs may exacerbate local distress. A long-term option is to improve inter-state coordination by reviving river-linking projects and investing in water conservation technology such as rainwater collection and drip irrigation. Rather that reallocating Punjab’s limited water, Haryana should be encouraged to develop its own water sources and improve groundwater levels. Furthermore, both states must collaborate to update irrigation infrastructure in order to reduce wastage and promote more water-efficient crop patterns. An impartial technical council, comprising specialists from both states and the Central Government, can assist in making fair and data-driven choices that prioritise equitable and efficient water use.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Punjab’s water crisis more critical

Punjab should not release an additional 4,500 cusecs of water to Haryana without a scientific reassessment of availability. With 76.5 per cent of its blocks overexploiting groundwater, Punjab is in a critical state, worse than Haryana’s 61.5 per cent. CM Bhagwant Mann recently told the Ravi-Beas Tribunal that Punjab had no surplus water to share with any other state. The Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal remains disputed, with the Supreme Court declaring Punjab’s 2004 Termination Act unconstitutional. Further, Haryana’s negligence in clearing the Ghaggar siphon caused flooding in Punjab’s villages in 2023, highlighting the need for a coordinated water management system. A neutral hydrological committee should assess real-time river water levels to ensure equitable distribution. Both states must invest in conservation, efficient irrigation and policy reform, ensuring water security over inter-state conflict.

Jaspreet Singh

Negotiations, Best way to resolve dispute

With no coal, gold or oil reserves, water is Punjab’s only natural resource. Despite Punjab being a riparian state, non-riparian states like Rajasthan and Haryana were ‘unlawfully’ given the state’s water under political pressures. Lately, Haryana sought 4,500 cusecs more water than its usual share, which was rejected by Punjab, stating that any additional supply would come at the cost of its own pressing needs. With groundwater levels plummeting and surface water under pressure, Punjab is experiencing a deeper water crisis. Due to the mismanagement of water allocations, Haryana must suffer the consequences. The Centre must step in to guide and advice both parties, while being careful of being perceived as biased towards a side. The international riparian laws should be implemented as far as possible. The BBMB must act in an impartial manner and should be revamped to resolve conflicts and ensure equitable water sharing among the member states. The best way to resolve disputes pertaining to sharing river waters is negotiations.

RS SEMBHI

Adopt a balanced approach

The issue of sharing water is a long-pending one between Punjab and Haryana, even the Supreme Court has repeatedly directed Punjab to honour its commitments. Southern Haryana, especially arid regions like Hisar, Bhiwani, depends on Punjab’s rivers for irrigation and drinking water. A denial of this important natural resource could escalate tensions and harm inter-state relations. The BBMB manages this water distribution and Punjab’s recent refusal could lead to a federal intervention. Punjab should agree to a temporary, conditional release (eg, during monsoon surplus), while pushing for a review of allocations. Meanwhile, Haryana could offer financial/energy incentives to Punjab for the cooperation. Both states must adopt drip irrigation, groundwater recharge and crop diversification. A new tribunal could reassess water availability and fair shares based on current data. It must explore decentralised water management (eg local storage, rainwater harvesting) to reduce dependency on Punjab. The Centre should facilitate talks, rather than imposing a solution. If talks fail, the Parliament may need to legislate under Article 262 (Inter-State Water Disputes Act). It is clear that Punjab’s reluctance is understandable, given its water crisis, but outright refusal risks legal and political fallout. There must be a balanced approach, conditional releases, joint conservation efforts and a revised water-sharing formula is the sustainable path forward. The Centre must mediate fairly, ensuring neither state faces undue hardship.

Farzana Khan

Focus on mutual understanding

Punjab is already facing a serious water crisis, with depleting groundwater levels and overuse of canal water. In such a situation, releasing an additional 4,500 cusecs to Haryana adds more pressure on Punjab’s farmers and citizens. While maintaining good relations with neighbouring states is important, it should not come at the cost of the state’s own survival. The solution lies in a fair and scientific water-sharing policy, based on the current availability and need. Both states should sit together with the Central Government and water experts to find a balanced approach. Steps like better water management, reducing wastage, promoting drip irrigation and cleaning rivers for reuse can help reduce dependence on shared water. Water should never become a political issue. It’s a shared resource and must be used wisely, keeping in mind the future of both states and their people. Mutual understanding and long-term planning are the keys.

Prabhjot Singh

Centre must act as neutral mediator

“Water is life, not politics,” says Harjeet Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Mansa district, as he watches his parched fields crack under the summer sun. The Bhakra Beas Management Board’s (BBMB) directive, asking the state to release an additional 4,500 cusecs of water to Haryana has sparked tension. While Haryana asserts its legal right over the water, Punjab faces a worsening water crisis. Groundwater levels are plummeting and many farmers are already struggling. “If we give more, what will we be left with?” Harjeet asks. The solution lies, not in blame, but in balance. Water-sharing agreements need to be revisited in light of the current realities. Experts advocate for a cooperative approach—crop diversification, efficient irrigation and water conservation —in both states. The Central Government must step in as a neutral mediator. This is not just about politics; it’s about survival. As Harjeet puts it, “We need to share water, not steal hope.”

Eknoor Kaur