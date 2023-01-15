Bought by spending huge amount, many e-rickshaws gather dust

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 14

Many of newly purchased e-rickshaws for the door-to-door lifting of garbage are gathering dust as the Municipal Corporation (MC) failed to make these operational. Questions were also being raised as the e-rickshaws were allegedly purchased at high rates by the corporation last year.

According to information, the civic body had purchased 350 e-rickshaws at a cost of around Rs 8.5 crore but only 80 e-rickshaws have been deployed on roads so far. Now, layers of dust have covered many of the e-rickshaws that have been stationed at the MC’s workshop on Hambran Road, here.

Raising questions, a city resident, Keemti Rawal, said the e-rickshaws were purchased spending a huge amount by the civic body but many of these were not being used for lifting of garbage.

He said: “It is a matter of concern that after spending crores of rupees, many e-rickshaws are still not being used. If these were not required, why did the MC purchased the same? Moreover, the e-rickshaws were flagged off by some AAP MLAs in their respective constituencies last year. The AAP government must take steps to make these e-rickshaws operational for the door-to-door lifting of garbage.”

Rawal alleged that “It came to light that the average cost of an e-rickshaw for garbage collection is said to be around Rs 1.25 lakh in the market but the MC purchased e-rickshaws at more than the double rates, as per information. I have sent a complaint in this regard to the state government.”

Notably, a partition has been made in the container of the e-rickshaws to ensure the collection of segregated waste (dry and wet waste). Earlier, the NGT’s panel had given directions to the corporation to ensure waste segregation in the city.

An official of the MC’s health branch said the MC had purchased 350 e-rickshaws and at present, 80 of them were operational in the city. The remaining e-rickshaws would be made functional soon, he said.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said he would look into the matter and ask officials why the remaining e-rickshaws had not been made operational. The civic body would have purchased these e-rickshaws with proper planning and carefully in the past.

Of 350 e-rickshaws bought, only 80 deployed

