Boutique owner ends life

Ludhiana, May 27
A person running a boutique near Janakpuri ended his life by hanging himself last night at his residence. He also shot a video on his phone before taking the extreme step and blamed some financiers for harassing him.
The deceased has been identified as Gagandeep Lovely.
“I am committing suicide today, the reason for my death are some financiers, to whom I owed some money and they have been harassing me. Even though I have given them money, they are still asking for more money. Now I can’t bear any more harassment hence I am ending my life and please take strict action against the financiers,” deceased said in a video message.
The police have recorded the statement of the deceased’s kin and registered a case.
