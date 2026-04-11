Bowlers run riot in Patiala’s innings win against Ludhiana

Patiala bowlers ran riot once again on Friday as they recorded a mammoth win by an innings and 60 runs against Ludhiana in the first match of group D during the Inter-District U-16 Cricket Tournament.

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Patiala bagged five points from the match played at the GRD Academy ground on Hambran Road here.

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In their second essay, Ludhiana were bundled out for 96 in 35.2 overs. The 96, along with their first innings score was 82, was well short of Patiala’s first innings of 238/9 (declared).

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For Patiala, the bowlers maintained complete control. Karanveer Singh led the charge with four wickets. Saiyam Sharma chipped in with three scalps and Soham Tejpal picked up two wickets.

For Ludhiana, Jaiveer Handa (32 runs), Abhinoor Singh (21 runs) and Dev Dutt (20 runs) got starts but could not capitalise. They did not find any support from the rest of the batting lineup either.

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Earlier in the day, Patiala declared their first innings at 238/9 in 71 overs after resuming from their overnight score of 174/5. Eshmit Singh, who carried his bat on Thursday, top scored with a steady 48. Patiala’s number 11, Karanveer Singh, scored 25 valuable runs.

The convincing win gives Patiala a strong start in the tournament. Ludhiana will, however, look to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures.

Ludhiana will now face Sangrur in the latter’s backyard, in their second league match scheduled for April 15 and 16.

Brief scores

Ludhiana: 82 all out in 30.3 overs; and 96 all out

in 35.2 overs .

Patiala: 238/9 (declared) in 71 overs.

Moga take control of U-23 tournament quarterfinal

Moga are in firm control of their quarterfinal clash against Ludhiana during the Inter-District U-23 Cricket Tournament.

At the close of day’s play on Friday, Moga had amassed a substantial lead of 56 runs as batters powered them to 194 for 5.

Sagareashver Khatri anchored the innings with a solid 56. He found support in Gurbaljeet Singh (56 runs) and Harpreet Singh (32 runs), both of whon carried their bats. The match is being played in Moga.

For Ludhiana, Aradhya Shukla and Anmoljeet Singh bagged two wickets each, conceding 36 and 48 runs respectively.

Earlier in the day, Moga bowlers proved their captain’s decision to field first right as they blew away Ludhiana for 138 in 38.5 overs.

Shaanveer Singh led the charge for Moga and claimed four scalps for 23 runs. Shubham Rana picked up two wickets for 41 runs, ensuring Ludhiana were under pressure throughout the innings.

For Ludhiana, Sukhsehaj Singh top scored with 37 runs. Harneer Singh (34 runs) and Sarthak Tyagi (24 runs) also got handy starts but the batting unit failed to build partnerships against a sharp Moga attack.

With a 56-run lead and wickets in hand, Moga are in a strong position to advance in the tournament.