Boxing tourney begins at Doraha school

Our Correspondent

Doraha, October 21

The CBSE North Zone-II Boxing Tournament-2023 kicked off with zeal and exhilaration at Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha, on Saturday. The mega event began with shabad gayan to seek the blessings of the Almighty. Girls of Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha, left the audience awestruck with their dance performance.

Harpal Singh, SSP (Vigilance), Bathinda, and vice-president of Punjab Boxing Association, was the chief guest at the occasion.

School Principal DP Thakur welcomed the guests as well as the participating teams. In 48-52 category, Anushika of Jeevan Jyoti School, Palwal, defeated Prachi of Octagon Pub School, Sonepat, Priyanka Shakti of KVM Public School defeated Riya of Aakash Public School, Gurugram, Ritika Yadav of Royal Public School, Gurugram, defeated Muskanpreet Kaur of Khalsa College Public School, Amritsar, Anshu of Army Public School, Ambala, defeated Bhumika of Gems International School, Gurugram, Khushpreet Kaur of Guru Hargobind Public School, Ludhiana, defeated Kanika of Sunrise Public School, Ambala.

