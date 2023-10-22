Boxing tourney begins at Doraha school

Doraha, October 21
The CBSE North Zone-II Boxing Tournament-2023 kicked off with zeal and exhilaration at Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha, on Saturday. The mega event began with shabad gayan to seek the blessings of the Almighty. Girls of Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha, left the audience awestruck with their dance performance.
Harpal Singh, SSP (Vigilance), Bathinda, and vice-president of Punjab Boxing Association, was the chief guest at the occasion.
School Principal DP Thakur welcomed the guests as well as the participating teams. In 48-52 category, Anushika of Jeevan Jyoti School, Palwal, defeated Prachi of Octagon Pub School, Sonepat, Priyanka Shakti of KVM Public School defeated Riya of Aakash Public School, Gurugram, Ritika Yadav of Royal Public School, Gurugram, defeated Muskanpreet Kaur of Khalsa College Public School, Amritsar, Anshu of Army Public School, Ambala, defeated Bhumika of Gems International School, Gurugram, Khushpreet Kaur of Guru Hargobind Public School, Ludhiana, defeated Kanika of Sunrise Public School, Ambala.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’
20 trucks allowed, workers say it can’t address unprecedente...
Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight
Simulates abort situation for crew module
Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan
Gehlot, Raje, Pilot to defend traditional turfs
US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys
Accuse India of violating 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomat...
Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits
25 of these are of firms earlier owned by Badals