Boy among two injured as house lintel collapses in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 10

Two persons, including a boy, suffered minor injuries after a lintel of an under-construction house fell on them at Jawahar Nagar camp this afternoon. The injured were taken to a hospital for first-aid.

It was learnt that the house owner, Shyam Lal, had not obtained necessary permission from the Municipal Corporation to lay lintel on the second floor of the house.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector Gurcharanjit Singh said the lintel was laid recently. Today, construction workers were opening the lintel when suddenly it fell off. “When the lintel fell, it also broke the side wall of the adjoining house. Bricks of the broken wall fell on the boy, Daksh (12), and Kaka (45), who were sitting in the courtyard of the adjoining house. They suffered only minor injuries,” the ASI said.

When asked if the house owner had obtained a permission to raise the second floor of the house, the ASI said officials of the departments concerned were being contacted and action would be taken accordingly.

After the incident, the residents said the house owner had violated the norms and he was building the second floor of the building on a weak structure of ground floor.

