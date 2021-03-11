Boy assaults girl, her friend outside amusement park in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

A boy, allegedly a member of the notorious Puneet Bains gang, along with his accomplices assaulted a girl and her friend outside the Hardy’s World amusement park, located on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway on Thursday evening.

Shubham, the victim girl’s brother, said on Thursday afternoon his sister (20) had gone to the amusement park along with her friend. In the evening when they came out, a boy, named Sidhu, resident of their locality, cornered his sister in the parking space of the amusement park.

“Sidhu was once a friend of my sister and he also used to study tuition with her but due to the bad character of the boy, my sister had stopped talking to him and even blocked his number. Today Sidhu, after seeing my sister with her new friend Joban, started arguing with her and told her to leave Joban,” alleged the victim girl’s brother.

Shubham said when his sister refused to do so, Sidhu turned furious and started beating her and her friend badly. The accomplices of Sidhu made a video when he was beating his sister and they said they would also make the video viral on social media to defame them.

Shubham said later Sidhu threatened to kill his sister and brought a weapon and fired a shot into the air. Passers-by gathered after listening to the firing sound and Sidhu and his accomplices fled.

Meanwhile, the girl called the Police Control Room. The Ladhowal police came and recorded the statement of the girl.

The girl’s brother said Sidhu used to tell his sister that he was member of the Puneet Bains gang and he could even kill her if she disagrees to have friendship with him.

Meanwhile, the Ladhowal police said a case is being registered against Sidhu.