Boy booked for outraging modesty of minor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 4

A minor boy outraged the modesty of a 9-year-old girl at Guru Gyan Vihar, Dugri. As the victim’s father reached the scene after listening the shrieks of the girl, the suspect fled the spot.

A case under the IPC and POCSO Act was registered against the boy.

The complainant told the police that in March this year when her daughter was alone at home, the suspect barged into the house and on the pretext of giving biscuits to her, he started touching her body parts.

Investigating officer of the Dugri police station ASI Balkar Singh said a zero FIR was registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police in March and yesterday, the police after receiving the case file, lodged a fresh FIR in Ludhiana. Now, raids were being conducted to nab the boy.