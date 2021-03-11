Boy dies after neck slit with Chinese string

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 16

A six-year-old boy died here after his throat was slit with the banned plastic string, also called ‘China Dor’, on Gill Bridge on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Daksh Giri of Ishar Nagar, Gill village. The Sadar police today registered a case against unidentified persons for causing death by negligence.

Deceased’s father Dhruv Giri, who is a car mechanic by profession, said his son was a LKG student. On Monday evening, he along with his son Daksh and wife had gone to Dugri on his scooter. While returning, a kite string got tangled around the neck of his son on Gill Bridge, who then suffered serious wounds on his neck. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered