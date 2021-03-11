Boy dies after neck slit with Chinese string

Ludhiana, August 16
A six-year-old boy died here after his throat was slit with the banned plastic string, also called ‘China Dor’, on Gill Bridge on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Daksh Giri of Ishar Nagar, Gill village. The Sadar police today registered a case against unidentified persons for causing death by negligence.
Deceased’s father Dhruv Giri, who is a car mechanic by profession, said his son was a LKG student. On Monday evening, he along with his son Daksh and wife had gone to Dugri on his scooter. While returning, a kite string got tangled around the neck of his son on Gill Bridge, who then suffered serious wounds on his neck. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine
India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Rus...
Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him
Police say Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard i...