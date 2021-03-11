Boy electrocuted at rooftop of bakery in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

A 19-year-old boy, Ankit, was electrocuted on the rooftop of a bakery at Abdulapur Basti last night. Today, when the deceased’s family and the bakery owner were taking the body for cremation, the police stopped them and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

According to the police, the deceased had been working at the bakery for the past one year. Last night, he went to the rooftop of the bakery to fetch his clothes. When he tried to pick some clothes, which had fallen on an AC unit, with a rod, he suffered a shock from the high-tension lines and died on the spot. The bakery owner informed the deceased’s family about the incident next morning.

The Atam Park police post in-charge, ASI Daljit Singh, said someone rang the police up and informed that a boy had been electrocuted and he was being taken for cremation without informing the police. “We immediately reached the spot and stopped the cremation. After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family.

“Inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC have been registered and if anything suspicious comes up in further probe, the police will pursue the investigation accordingly,” said the ASI.

Inquest proceedings launched

