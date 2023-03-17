Boy ends life, kin seek action against female friend

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 16

A day after 20-year-old Rahul from Jujhar Nagar allegedly died by suicide after consuming some poisonous substance, kin of the deceased today held a protest outside the Basant Park police post. The family kept the body of the deceased on the road to seek registration of a case against a female friend of the youth.

After a two-hour protest, the police registered a case of abetment to suicide under Section 306, IPC, against the girl, Gurleen, a resident of Shimlapuri, following which the protest was lifted.

As per the police, Rahul and Gurleen were taking IELTS classes together and they were in a relationship. A few days ago, the girl called the boy and told him that she is parting ways with him as she has befriended with some other person. Afterwards, the boy went into depression. Yesterday, he died by suicide.

“Initially, the police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174, CrPC, but during treatment Rahul told us that he ended his life due to the girl who broke friendship with him,” said a family member of the victim. The girl is yet to be arrested in the case.