Boy falls off rooftop while flying kite, hurt

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 27

A boy fell off the second floor of his house in Meat Market here on Thursday. The boy, who suffered injuries in the mishap, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The victim was flying kite on the rooftop when his feet got stuck in the plastic string leading to his fall. He was immediately rushed to hospital.

His condition is stated to be stable now. Meanwhile, a foreigner studying here suffered injuries after he came in contact with the plastic string at Samrala Chowk here on Thursday. The injured was identified as Ibrahim. According to information, his friend Rafina also suffered injury on her leg.