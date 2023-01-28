Boy falls off rooftop while flying kite, hurt

Ludhiana, January 27
A boy fell off the second floor of his house in Meat Market here on Thursday. The boy, who suffered injuries in the mishap, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The victim was flying kite on the rooftop when his feet got stuck in the plastic string leading to his fall. He was immediately rushed to hospital.
His condition is stated to be stable now. Meanwhile, a foreigner studying here suffered injuries after he came in contact with the plastic string at Samrala Chowk here on Thursday. The injured was identified as Ibrahim. According to information, his friend Rafina also suffered injury on her leg.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel
Illegal weapons market flourishing along Pak-Af border
Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague
The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...
Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora
The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...
Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
His letter to Shah comes after the Yatra is suspended for th...