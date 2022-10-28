Boy found dead on rail tracks, kin allege murder

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 27

An 18-year-old boy, Satish Kumar, of Ram Nagar was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the railway tracks near Dholewal on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, when his family identified the body, they alleged that the boy was murdered.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said it was an accident case as the boy had died after being hit by a train.

Deceased’s father Ramesh Chandar said yesterday, some youths with whom his son had a dispute had called him for a meeting. He left home for the same but did not return. This morning, members of the family went to the Civil Hospital mortuary and identified the boy’s body after they came to know about some unknown body lying there.

“My son was killed by the youths with whom he had a dispute and the police should probe the matter seriously,” he alleged.

However, railway police officials said as per the statement given by the train driver, the boy failed to notice the train due to which he was hit by it. Even the stationmaster also witnessed the mishap.