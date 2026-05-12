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Home / Ludhiana / Boy murdered over affair with girl; three land in police net

Boy murdered over affair with girl; three land in police net

Khanna police solve blind murder case within 12 hours

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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Police said the girl’s family thrashed the boy to death.
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In a swift operation, Khanna police have solved a blind murder case within 12 hours of its registration, arresting three accused involved in the killing of a youth whose body was dumped on a road in Samrala.

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The murder took place due to the affair of the deceased with a Samrala-based girl. The girl’s family after catching both during a meeting, brutally beat up the boy to death. The girl’s uncle, brother-in-law and cousin were arrested while her father and his acquaintance were yet to be arrested.

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SP (Detective) Pawanjit said that on May 10, Haider Ali, a resident of Garhi Tarkhana village (originally from UP), reported to ASI Surajdeen at Samrala police station that his younger brother Firoz Ali had been murdered by unknown persons. A murder case was registered against unknown persons and investigation launched.

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Acting on the complaint, separate teams were formed under DSP Pritpal Singh. The police traced and arrested the main accused within 12 hours. Those arrested have been identified as Sarabjit Singh of Bhagwanpura village, Samrala; Jatinder Singh of Mansurpur village, Khamano, and Arshdeep Singh of Pawat village, Machhiwara.

During initial questioning, the accused revealed that Firoz Ali had a relationship with a girl who was also his class fellow from Bhagwanpura village. On the night of May 9, Firoz had gone to meet her. The accused allegedly beat him up, murdered him, stripped the body naked and dumped it on a road in Samrala, added SP Pawanjit.

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The police said two more accused — Karamjit Singh of Bhagwanpura, Samrala, and Dharam Singh of Jatana, Khanna Sadar police station — are still at large and will be arrested soon. Those arrested will be produced before court, added the SP.

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