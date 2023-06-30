Boy sent to juvenile home for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 29

The Police Division 6 yesterday apprehended a boy on charges of sexually harassing a 13-year-old girl at Guru Amardas Colony. The suspect, who is also minor, is a neighbour of the girl.

The complainant, the girl’s mother, told the police that on June 27, she had gone to work and left her two minor daughters at home.

“Our younger daughter (13) is a special child. When I returned, my elder daughter told me that she had gone to buy some household things and when she returned, she saw their neighbour was sexually harassing her siste,” she said.

When she raised the alarm, the boy fled the scene. Later, we got registered a case and the suspect was apprehended by the police,” she said.

Youngster arrested on sodomy charge

The Koom Kalan police on Wednesday arrested a youth on the charge of sodomising a 13-year-old boy at Koom Kalan. The suspect was identified as Rahul of Hayatpura.

The victim’s father told the police that on June 28, the youth took his son

to some isolated place in the village where he sodomised him.

The suspect also threatened him not to lodge any police complaint in the matter, he added.