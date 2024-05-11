Boycott BJP in polls: Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal)

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 10

A meeting of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) was held here in Ludhiana.

Addressing the meeting, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, president of the union, said elections are due to be held on June 1 and BJP is once again trying to come to power by making false promises.

“The BJP has acted against the interests of farmers and thus we need to boycott the BJP in these elections,” he said. A rally is being organised at Jagraon on May 21 to protest against the BJP and he appealed the farmers to reach in large numbers.

