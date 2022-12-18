Boyfriend turns out to be killer of 18-year-old, nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 17

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have solved the murder of a 18-year-old girl, Anchal, whose body was found on a road in Bhamian Kalan here on December 15.

The deceased’s boyfriend and three others were arrested by the police. The suspects are identified as deceased’s boyfriend Prem Paswan of Bhamian Kalan, his friends Ajit Kumar of Tajpur, Vikas Kumar of Tajpur and Neeraj Kumar.

CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu, JCP RS Brar , ADCP Tushar Gupta and CIA in-charge inspector Beant Juneja addressed a press meet in this regard.

Sidhu said when the police started a probe, it was found that a day before murder, the girl had stayed in the room of her boyfriend, Prem, where she had a quarrel with him. During the fight, the suspect strangled Anchal to death.

“Later, Prem locked the body inside his room and brought his three friends. Afterwards, they wrapped the body in a blanket and dumped it on the road.

The CP said when Prem was rounded up on suspicion, he confessed to having committed the crime. The reason for strangling her was her alleged affair with other boys due to which the suspect had turned furious and killed her after arguments.

He said the case was solved within 36 hours of the crime.

Inspector Beant Juneja, ASI Lakhwinder Masih, ASI Varinderjit Singh, ASI Swaran Singh and constable Harjinder Singh, who solved the case, would be awarded with certificates and Rs 1,000 each as a reward.