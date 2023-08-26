Brahampur family struggles to get daughter's body

Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, August 25

A girl, who belonged to a small peasant family of Brahampur village in Ludhiana district, was shot dead by her friend, who invited her to Westfield Galleria in Roseville in USA, on Saturday morning.

After losing their daughter, the family headed by Harwinder Singh alias Satnam Baba, are now forced to run from pillar to post to fetch her body, which is still lying in a morgue in the custody of the Roseville police.

Accused Simranjit Singh (29) and booked for homicide by the Placer County Jail Police. Harpreet Kaur alias Nav Saran (34), who, along with her siblings, had toiled hard to till fields during her stay at Brahampur, had shifted to Malaysia in search of greener pastures around nine years ago. Besides working in various fields, Harpreet had also emerged as a popular blogger and social media performer with lakhs of followers during the past years.

Though the Roseville police are yet to release details of their past records, the Brahampur family has said that Harpreet and Simranjit became friends during their stay in Malaysia and shifted to America around five months ago.

Simranjit, who had promised to marry Harpreet after reaching the USA, started imposing restrictions on her activities. They reportedly had a scuffle three days prior to the fateful day.

Simranjit invited her to a mall for a truce. He allegedly shot four bullets at her when they were standing in the parking lot. The police arrested him shortly after the incident.