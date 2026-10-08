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Home / Ludhiana / Brain-dead woman’s liver gives new lease of life to Ahmedgarh man

Brain-dead woman’s liver gives new lease of life to Ahmedgarh man

Liver transported from Fortis Hospital, Mohali, to DMCH, Ludhiana, via a green corridor

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:27 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Both kidneys of the woman were also retrieved and went to patients in Mohali.
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The liver of a woman who was declared brain dead at a hospital in Mohali gave a new lease of life to an Ahmedgarh patient.

The liver was transported from Fortis Hospital, Mohali, to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, via a green corridor.

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The liver transplant team at DMCH then performed a cadaveric liver transplant.

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The liver was donated by the family of Madhu Sharma, who was declared brain dead following a severe subarachnoid haemorrhage with intraventricular haemorrhage.

In the time of grief, her family consented to organ donation, giving hope to patients suffering from end-stage organ failure. Her son serves in the Army.

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The process was coordinated through the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, Punjab. The DMCH had a suitable recipient from Ahmedgarh, who was suffering from chronic liver disease and liver failure. He had no suitable donors in his family. A retrieval team from the DMCH travelled to Mohali, where the liver was retrieved in coordination with the Fortis Hospital team.

Both the woman’s kidneys were retrieved and allocated to recipients at other hospitals in Mohali.

The transplant team was led by DMCH chief liver transplant surgeon Dr Gursagar Singh Sahota. It also comprised associate consultant Dr Sangam Papneja and critical care and liver transplant anaesthesia head Dr PL Gautam.

DMCH principal Dr GS Wander said the cadaveric transplant reflected the hospital’s commitment to providing advanced transplant care and its growing expertise in managing complex transplants.

The DMCH liver transplant team appealed to the public to understand that organ donation can transform tragedy into hope.

“One donor can potentially give several patients a second chance at life, and families who come forward for donation play an invaluable role in saving lives,” said Dr Gursagar.

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