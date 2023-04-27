Brampton homicide: Canada police issue arrest warrant

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 26

The parents of Pawanpreet Kaur, murdered last December in Canada, are satisfied that the Canadian police have issued an arrest warrant for one Dharam Singh Dhaliwal for first-degree murder of their daughter.

The 21-year-old Pawanpreet, a native of Kalahar village in Payal subdivision of the district, died after she was shot multiple times at a gas station in Brampton, Greater Toronto Area (GTA), on December 3, 2022.

Though the parents of the accused had claimed that he had died by suicide, the investigating police announced on Monday that the person responsible for the fatal shooting had been identified as Dharam Dhaliwal and he had intentionally gone missing prior to the murder. The police have cautioned the public in Canada that Dharam should be considered armed and dangerous.

Pritpal Dhaliwal and Amarjit Kaur Dhaliwal, the brother and mother of the accused, were earlier arrested for helping him in the murder and helping him escape. Davinder Singh of Kalahar, the father of the victim, alleged that Dharam had been blackmailing his daughter on various pretexts.

Davinder demanded that his daughter’s killer be hanged after arrest.

“The Canada police have informed us about the outcome of their investigations and assured us that Dharam would be arrested soon,” said Davinder, adding that the parents of the accused had even pretended to perform his last rites to fool the police.

It was in the second week of December that the body of Pawanpreet was cremated in her native village and her parents had sought capital punishment for the killer.

She had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2019. Her wedding had been solemnised.

The visa application of her husband was rejected. While the Kalahar and Hussainpura families were still waiting for their counsel’s advice to resubmit her husband’s visa application, she was shot in the head at a gas station near Brampton on December 3, 2022.

Accused’s parents claimed he had died by suicide

