Brampton homicide: Victim's parents seek justice, want death penalty for accused

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 14

Parents of Pawanpreet Kaur, the victim of the Brampton gas station homicide, have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to impress upon the Canadian government to expedite the investigation in the matter and provide them justice.

Kaur (21), a native of Kalahar village in Ludhiana district, was killed on December 3 by an unidentified assailant while she was on night duty at a gas station in Brampton, Canada. Her parents have sought capital punishment for the accused.

“We want to see the killer’s parents wailing for their son in the same manner as we are moaning for our daughter,” Davinder Singh, the father of the deceased, said.

The victim’s family is upset over the fact that neither the state government nor the Union Government had played any role in bringing the body of their daughter to India. Certain organisations based in Canada had helped them, they said.

The eldest of the two daughters of a marginal farmer family of Kalahar village, Kaur had gone to Brampton over three years ago in search of greener pastures and had been working overtime to end her parents’ financial constraints.

She was killed ten days ago by an unidentified assailant in Brampton. Her body was brought to India on Tuesday and she was cremated at the village crematorium on the same day.

“As we had only two daughters, we brought them up like sons and decided to send Pawanpreet to Canada on a student visa in 2019. Her wedding had also been solemnised on the completion of the first semester of her degree,” Davinder said, adding that the visa file of his son-in-law from Hussainpura village in Malerkotla had been rejected on technical grounds.

While the victim’s family in Ludhiana seeks justice for their daughter, her killer in Canada has not yet been identified and remains at large.

Incident of Dec 3

