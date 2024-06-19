Brawl breaks out at eatery, sends parents worrying about kids’ safety

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 18

It appears like you can get away with anything if you are wealthy and well-connected. This was the case, at least, in the recent altercation that broke out at a popular, recently opened eatery on South City road. Although the eyewitnesses claim that bottles were thrown, youths were beaten and blood was seen on the floor, no one has been charged because no ‘formal’ complaint was made.

Elite culture and violence Many parents rue that the wealthy and well connected seem to get away with anything from pub brawls to street fights and fatal accidents. Their influence often stems from their solid political and official ties.

Exercising their clout, the influential ‘elite’ seem to get away unscathed as the other party is ‘forced’ to not get a complaint registered with the police. Tht police too seem to take a lax approach in such cases.

Compounding the situation is the coming up of new eateries which are allegedly serving alcohol to minors. A few pints down these places somehow become staging grounds for petty arguments that blow up into often violent interactions.

People started relating their own versions of the incident, which has become the buzz of the town. However, the parents are concerned because they believe that their children are not safe in such places.

“My daughter has some videos showing what happened at the restaurant on Saturday night but the law enforcement agencies have put the matter to rest,” said a concerned mother, whose child enjoys going to parties and exploring new locations every weekend. “Setting aside the fact that the young person who was hurt was admitted to a well-known hospital in this area with brain injuries, nobody complained.

The other party’s influence stems from their solid political and official ties. However, the incident has sent shockwaves in the city — anything can happen, our children are not safe in these restaurants,” she added.

Sarabha Nagar police station SHO Paramvir Singh said he had not received any complaint. “We’re waiting for a complaint to be made before determining what steps we can take. However, no one is prepared to file a complaint, and no MLR was reported,” he added. He acknowledged having watched the widely shared video of the Saturday night altercation.

Another worried parent suggested these eateries ought to be blacklisted. “What fun is it to go there and endanger our lives if there are no security measures in place? Many of these provide alcohol to minors,” rued the parent.

Amarvir Singh, president, Hotel and Restaurant Association, Ludhiana, said new restaurants are not registered with the association. “Still, it is a matter of grave concern. We are going to meet the police commissioner and MLA Madan Lal Bagga soon on this issue as such incidents bring disrepute to all. We will ask the commissioner to take the strictest action as per the Law if restaurants are found guilty of serving liquor to minors,” added Amarvir Singh.

