Brawl breaks out during wedding, DJ operator assaulted

A brawl broke out during a wedding ceremony here. A dispute over shutting down the DJ system led to some youths breaking the operator’s equipment and assaulting him. A heated argument ensued between the two parties.

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At present, the police are also examining the video footage of the crime scene to find out the reason behind the fight.

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The complainant, Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Jagraon, told the police in his statement that on April 21, he had arranged a DJ at a wedding in Dr Ambedkar Bhawan on Bhattian Road. At night, the building’s management committee asked to shut down the DJ system, but with everyone’s consent, it continued playing till around 11:30 pm as the newly wed couple had to dance. Afterwards, as he was about to leave after keeping the equipment in his car, some drunk youths damaged the items and also assaulted him.

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The police said based on the complaint, the suspects were identified as Lucky, Mani, Deepak, Ganju, Billa, Deepu and Sarwan, residents of Bathinda and Ludhiana, while a few others were unidentified.

Meanwhile, the police said raids were underway to arrest the suspects.