Breaches in Doraha canal keep admn on toes

Our Correspondent

Doraha, July 10

Panic spread among the residents of Doraha and the surrounding villages early in the morning as the Doraha canal developed breaches at two spots. The situation turned grim as water began to gush through and spread all around.

The district administration acted swiftly and with the assistance of the Army, police, revenue department, PWD and the residents, successfully plugged the breaches.

A team of the district administration led by Payal SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar started the plugging operations in Doraha and Rajarh early this morning. Due to breaches in Siswan, excess water had flown into Doraha canal, leading to a breach in Doraha and Rajgarh villages. At Daburjee village, where the canal was overflowing and there was every chance of a breach, the administration acted and took the necessary steps to avoid any mishap. The officials from various departments including irrigation, revenue, Army and the police along with MGNREGA workers under the supervision of the SDM were put on the job to plug the breaches with sandbags and JCB machines.

SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar said the work was carried out on a war footing to ensure that breaches get plugged soon. She stated that the entire district administration was with the people in this hour of distress and officials were making every effort to provide relief to the flood-affected residents of the villages. “We have deputed BDPOs with NREGA workers, in coordination with sarpanches, throughout the stretch of the canal to avoid overflowing by putting sandbags on the banks. The administration is fully equipped to fight any untoward situation which may arise due to water overflow.

“Also, we are checking over-flooding in villages as the farmers have expressed their apprehension of over-flooding at various spots. At Ghudani Kalan, Ghudani Khurd, Sihora, Kohli Kalan, Araichan etc where the farmers have sought the assistance of the administration for checking over-flooding in the fields, the administration has immediately reached the spot with the assistance of irrigation, revenue, PWD and police department. We have cleared the obstruction in the pipes and tried to provide an outlet from every angle angle possible to provide immediate relief. I appeal to the residents that since everything is being minutely supervised and strictly under control of the administration, they need not panic,” said SDM Payal.