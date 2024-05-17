Break in schools from June 1 to 30

Ludhiana, May 16
The state government has declared summer holidays in government, private, and aided schools affiliated with the Punjab School Education Board from June 1 to 30. The letter of summer break was sent to schools by the head office today, though the teachers and the students were demanding that the break be done sooner to avoid sultry weather.
Parents feel that in this scorching heat, when temperatures were touching over 40°C, the government should declare holidays soon.
Rajni, a parent who had come to take her child from Government Primary School, Sunet, said, “The notification means that children will have to attend school for the remainder of May. However, we come from humble backgrounds and cannot afford four-wheelers to send our children to school. The students get exhausted and complain of headaches and dehydration in this weather. Starting the summer break early is the least the schools can do in this weather.”
