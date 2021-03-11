'Break stigma around menstrual health'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 29

World Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed every year on May 28 to create awareness about menstrual hygiene. The theme this year is ‘Making mensuration a normal fact of life by 2030’.

The neglect in menstrual hygiene can lead to serious infectious diseases so menstrual hygiene management is of utmost importance.

Various programmes were organised by the Health Department to mark the day.

Dr Ruchi Aggarwal, Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, said it was important to talk to adolescent girls regarding mensuration and clear their doubts and break stigma regarding the same. ASHAs and health workers conduct meetings with girls aged 10-19 years regularly and make them aware about the hygienic practices and other necessary information, she said.

“Parents also need to educate their child about mensuration. The onset of mensuration means a new phase of life and they need to be prepared for the same,” she added.