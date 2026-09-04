DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Breaking tradition: Ludhiana daughters-in-law shoulder mother-in-law’s body, video goes viral

Breaking tradition: Ludhiana daughters-in-law shoulder mother-in-law’s body, video goes viral

The family of Sukhdev Kaur, who died on Thursday, carried her mortal remains to an ambulance for donation to a medical institution for research

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:02 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The two women, accompanied by Sukhdev Kaur’s two sons, carried the body on their shoulders for a few metres before handing it over for transport to Harmony Ayurveda College and Hospital in Ferozepur. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Advertisement

Breaking with convention and following their spiritual belief in gender equality, two daughters-in-law from Ludhiana shouldered the body of their mother-in-law, Sukhdev Kaur, who died on Thursday, as the family carried her mortal remains to an ambulance for donation to a medical institution for research.

The two women, accompanied by Sukhdev Kaur’s two sons, carried the body on their shoulders for a few metres before handing it over for transport to Harmony Ayurveda College and Hospital in Ferozepur. Family members said they had pledged to donate her body for medical research nearly a decade ago. Her eyes were donated separately to an eye surgeon.

Advertisement

A video of the daughters-in-law carrying the body has since gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the family’s decision to give the women a central role in their mother-in-law’s final journey.

Advertisement

Yadvinder Singh, Sukhdev Kaur’s son and a bank employee, said that his mother had told both her daughters-in-law long before her death that they would perform the last rites.

“Not only this, our wives were told that they would carry the body on their shoulders from the front, while the sons would walk behind them. Our Dera teaches us the importance of girls in society,” Singh said.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Tribune, Dera follower Butta Singh said that followers of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa followed the teachings of its leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

“The family had decided about 10 years ago that Sukhdev Kaur’s body would be donated to students for research purposes. Her eyes have been donated to Dr Ramesh, a renowned eye surgeon,” Butta Singh said.

The family, which lives in Pratap Singh Wala, is a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda and believes that there should be no distinction between boys and girls.

“At the Dera, mass marriages are conducted, and willing girls and their parents take the grooms to their homes, just as girls traditionally go to their in-laws’ homes after marriage. At the Dera, both men and women are considered equal,” Butta Singh said.

He claimed that Ludhiana has more than 20,000 Dera followers.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts