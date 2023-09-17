Bribe case: Ludhiana MC worker attacked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 16

A sanitation worker of the Municipal Corporation, Zone D, was attacked on Friday. The attack was allegedly orchestrated by family members of a person against whom the victim had lodged a bribery complaint with the Vigilance Bureau (VB).

Notably on the complaint of the victim, supervisor in the MC, Darshan Lal, was caught by a Vigilance team 10 days ago, with the bribe money of Rs 6,000. Following the incident, the supervisor’s son, Ashok Kumar, and his aunt allegedly assaulted the victim, Arun Kumar, at Gopal Nagar in Haibowal.

After the victim reported the assault, the Haibowal police yesterday registered a case against the suspects.

Darshan Lal, stationed in MC’s Zone D office, had allegedly took a bribe of Rs 6,000 from sanitation worker Arun for releasing his salary. The suspect had also threatened the victim that he would not mark his attendance if the amount was not given. Arun had then informed the VB team and the latter had caught the supervisor red-handed while taking the bribe.

The complainant said since the day the supervisor was nabbed, his son and kin had been issuing threats to him. Now, the police should take strict action against them.