Bribe case: Vigilance gets one-day remand of Sahnewal SMO, doctor

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, November 4

Vigilance Bureau on Saturday got one day police remand of Sahnewal SMO Dr Poonam Goyal and a BAMS doctor, Gaurav Jain, who were nabbed for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a chemist yesterday.

The complainant, Kulwinder Singh, had approached the Vigilance Bureau to get his statement recorded that SMO, Sahnewal, and a BAMS doctor were demanding bribe from him. Dr Gaurav Jain along with two others came to his drugstore for checking on October 26 and told his brother that Kulwinder Singh is selling medicines without license and running an illegal pathological laboratory. The doctor asked his brother that the complainant should meet SMO Sahnewal Dr Poonam Goel.

On meeting, SMO Poonam Goel threatened to seal his medical shop and register a case against him.

Dr Gaurav Jain was arrested while taking a bribe in the presence of two official witnesses. Thereafter Dr Poonam Goel too was arrested. The FIR under Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of IPC was registered against the two today.

SSP Vigilance Ludhiana RPS Sandhu said that the accused were produced in the court and have been taken on one day police remand.