Brick kiln owner booked for ‘confining’ labourers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 17

A brick kiln owner has been booked for allegedly threatening an executive magistrate and illegally confining bonded labourers at a brick kiln in Haidon village near Samrala. The accused has been identified as Ramesh Kumar Khullar, brick kiln owner.

Harminder Singh Cheema, naib tehsildar and deputed as an executive magistrate in the sub-division of Samrala, said he had received an information about bonded labourers at RK Brick Kiln in Haidon village.

Upon visiting the site with labour inspector Ram Singh Rana, the accused began misbehaving and verbally abused them, he alleged.

Cheema alleged that the accused had confined the bonded laborers at the brick kiln and obstructed them from carrying out their official duties.

A case has been registered at the Samrala police station against Ramesh under Sections 342, 353, 186, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 16 of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act.