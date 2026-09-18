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Home / Ludhiana / Bride’s mother loses purse containing gold, cash at Ludhiana wedding

Bride’s mother loses purse containing gold, cash at Ludhiana wedding

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:53 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Cops are examining the CCTV footage to identify the youth who took away the purse. File
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A woman’s purse containing gold and silver jewellery and cash was stolen during a wedding at Malli Farms in Chandar Nagar, Haibowal, Ludhiana.

According to information, the incident occurred after the jaimala ceremony on the night of September 14. The family was busy posing for photographs around 11.30 pm when two youths were seen loitering near the stage. Seizing the opportunity, one of them picked up a purse that had been placed on the floor and fled the place along with his companion. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the marriage palace.

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Butta Ram, a resident of Ghumar Mandi said his daughter Alka’s wedding was being solemnised at Malli Farms. After the jaimala ceremony, family members were getting their photographs clicked. His wife Neetu placed the purse she was holding on the floor as advised by the cameraman and joined the family for clicking photos. Later, when she looked for the purse, it was missing. The family raised the alarm and informed the marriage palace management.

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The gates of the palace were closed and the CCTV footage was checked. The footage showed two youths roaming near the stage for a long time. One of them picked up the purse kept on the floor and left the venue with his companion before the gates could be shut.

He said the purse contained around Rs 15,000, shagun money given by relatives and others, a gold kitty set worth about Rs 3 lakh, silver jewellery and other valuables.

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The family has also reported the matter to the police. Officials at the Jagatpuri chowki are examining the CCTV footage to identify the youth who took away the purse. On the basis of the complaint, the Haibowal police on Wednesday registered a case against an unidentified person. The police are checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed in and around the venue and questioning the people present during the wedding to identify the suspect.

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