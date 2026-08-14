DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Brief rain spell exposes Ludhiana’s waterlogging woes

Brief rain spell exposes Ludhiana’s waterlogging woes

Roads, underpasses and low-lying areas inundated; commuters forced to take shelter as showers disrupt traffic

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:23 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Commuters drive through a waterlogged underbridge in Ludhiana. Tribune photo
Advertisement

A short spell of rain on Friday afternoon once again exposed Ludhiana’s waterlogging problem, with several roads, underpasses and low-lying areas inundated just a day before Independence Day.

Advertisement

The rain was not uniform across the city. While some areas received a spell of showers, there was little or no rain in other localities. This caught many residents and commuters by surprise, as those who had left home without umbrellas or raincoats suddenly found themselves looking for shelter.

Advertisement

Several underbridges and low-lying stretches were filled with rainwater, forcing commuters to slow down or take alternate routes. Waterlogging was reported from areas including Model Town, Shastri Nagar, Gurdev Nagar and Haibowal, while several major roads also witnessed water accumulation.

Advertisement

The situation was particularly visible on Ferozepur Road. At Aarti Chowk and Hero Bakery Chowk, a large number of two-wheeler riders stopped under flyovers and overbridges to wait for the rain to ease. The riders formed long lines along the roadside, while some commuters chose to continue despite the rain.

The sudden shower also disrupted the movement of parents returning with their children from school. Several people were seen taking shelter under flyovers and shopfronts until the rain slowed down.

Advertisement

Traffic movement was affected at some stretches as vehicles moved through accumulated water. Commuters on two-wheelers had to be particularly cautious as passing cars splashed water onto them.

Interestingly, not everyone appeared troubled by the rain. Some residents were seen enjoying the sudden showers, while others continued their journeys after getting drenched.

The rain lasted for around half an hour, and water started receding at several locations soon after the showers stopped. However, residents said the quick accumulation of water remained a concern, particularly when even a short spell of rain was enough to flood underbridges and several roads.

Residents said the Municipal Corporation had repeatedly claimed that arrangements had been made for the monsoon, including the desilting of drains and cleaning of sewerage lines. They urged the civic body to ensure that roadside drainage points remain clear and functional so that rainwater can be drained quickly.

With more rain expected during the monsoon, residents said the civic authorities should focus on identifying waterlogging-prone points and taking preventive measures rather than waiting for every spell of rain to create problems on the roads.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts