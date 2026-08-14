Brief rain spell exposes Ludhiana’s waterlogging woes

A short spell of rain on Friday afternoon once again exposed Ludhiana’s waterlogging problem, with several roads, underpasses and low-lying areas inundated just a day before Independence Day.

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The rain was not uniform across the city. While some areas received a spell of showers, there was little or no rain in other localities. This caught many residents and commuters by surprise, as those who had left home without umbrellas or raincoats suddenly found themselves looking for shelter.

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Several underbridges and low-lying stretches were filled with rainwater, forcing commuters to slow down or take alternate routes. Waterlogging was reported from areas including Model Town, Shastri Nagar, Gurdev Nagar and Haibowal, while several major roads also witnessed water accumulation.

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The situation was particularly visible on Ferozepur Road. At Aarti Chowk and Hero Bakery Chowk, a large number of two-wheeler riders stopped under flyovers and overbridges to wait for the rain to ease. The riders formed long lines along the roadside, while some commuters chose to continue despite the rain.

The sudden shower also disrupted the movement of parents returning with their children from school. Several people were seen taking shelter under flyovers and shopfronts until the rain slowed down.

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Traffic movement was affected at some stretches as vehicles moved through accumulated water. Commuters on two-wheelers had to be particularly cautious as passing cars splashed water onto them.

Interestingly, not everyone appeared troubled by the rain. Some residents were seen enjoying the sudden showers, while others continued their journeys after getting drenched.

The rain lasted for around half an hour, and water started receding at several locations soon after the showers stopped. However, residents said the quick accumulation of water remained a concern, particularly when even a short spell of rain was enough to flood underbridges and several roads.

Residents said the Municipal Corporation had repeatedly claimed that arrangements had been made for the monsoon, including the desilting of drains and cleaning of sewerage lines. They urged the civic body to ensure that roadside drainage points remain clear and functional so that rainwater can be drained quickly.

With more rain expected during the monsoon, residents said the civic authorities should focus on identifying waterlogging-prone points and taking preventive measures rather than waiting for every spell of rain to create problems on the roads.