Home / Ludhiana / Bring only dry paddy to grain markets: DC

Bring only dry paddy to grain markets: DC

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:30 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Himanshu Jain. file
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain on Friday exhorted farmers to bring only dry paddy with 17 per cent or lower moisture content to grain markets (mandis) to ensure a smooth procurement.

He said the orders had already been issued to combine harvesters to operate between 10 am and 6 pm to ensure a smooth season. The administration would take strict action in case of violation of the guidelines and combines would be seized.

Jain said farmers would not encounter any difficulties in selling their grains.

The DC also asked officials of the Food, Civil and Supplies Department and Mandi Board to ensure all necessary arrangements in grain markets and temporary yards to ensure smooth purchase of paddy. The district administration has 108 grain markets and 79 temporary yards.

He said the state government would lift every single grain of paddy during the procurement season.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

