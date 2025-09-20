Bring only dry paddy to grain markets: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain on Friday exhorted farmers to bring only dry paddy with 17 per cent or lower moisture content to grain markets (mandis) to ensure a smooth procurement.

He said the orders had already been issued to combine harvesters to operate between 10 am and 6 pm to ensure a smooth season. The administration would take strict action in case of violation of the guidelines and combines would be seized.

Jain said farmers would not encounter any difficulties in selling their grains.

The DC also asked officials of the Food, Civil and Supplies Department and Mandi Board to ensure all necessary arrangements in grain markets and temporary yards to ensure smooth purchase of paddy. The district administration has 108 grain markets and 79 temporary yards.

He said the state government would lift every single grain of paddy during the procurement season.