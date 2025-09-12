DT
Home / Ludhiana / Bring only dry paddy to grain markets, farmers urged

Bring only dry paddy to grain markets, farmers urged

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:11 AM Sep 12, 2025 IST
Himanshu Jain
Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain on Thursday called on farmers to bring only dry paddy with 17% or lower moisture content to grain markets (mandis) to ensure a smooth procurement process starting September 16. The directive aims to prevent operational challenges during the season.

He said combine harvesters would only be allowed to operate between 10 am and 6 pm to ensure a smooth season. The administration would take strict action in case of violation of the guidelines and the combine harvesters would be seized.

He emphasised the need to bring paddy with 17 per cent or lower moisture content to the markets as farmers would not encounter any difficulties in selling the grains.

Jain also asked officials of the Food, Civil and Supplies and Mandi Board to ensure all necessary arrangements in grain markets and temporary yards to ensure smooth purchase of paddy. He highlighted the importance of proper cleanliness, drinking water, sheds, lighting, fans and urinals at every grain market and temporary yard to facilitate the farmers bringing their produce to the markets. The district administration has 108 grain markets and 79 temporary yards.

The DC stressed that the state government would lift every single grain of paddy in a smooth and hassle-free manner during the procurement season.

