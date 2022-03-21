Bring transparency in ration distribution, officials told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 20

Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu on Saturday conducted a meeting with officials of the Food Supply Department and depot holders.

The MLA asked the officials and depot holders to bring transparency in the ration distribution system.

Sidhu said ration must be provided to beneficiaries on time. If any beneficiary had any issue with the ration distribution system in the Atam Nagar constituency, the beneficiary concerned could contact the MLA at 97818 00002 and a hearing would be held on the spot.