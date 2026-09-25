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Home / Ludhiana / Broken drain grates on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana pose serious safety hazards

Broken drain grates on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana pose serious safety hazards

On Thursday, national cyclist sustained injuries after his bicycle got stuck

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:23 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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<< A car passes over damaged iron grates on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana on Thursday.
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Broken drain grates near Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, on Pakhowal Road are posing serious safety hazards for commuters, with frequent accidents being reported on the stretch.

On Thursday, a national-level cyclist—Harmandeep, a resident of Sarabha Nagar Extension—was seriously injured as his bicycle was stuck in the damaged and debris-filled grates. His bicycle, valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh, was also damaged in the incident that occurred near the railway underbridge near the school on Pakhowal Road while he was cycling in the morning.

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Residents allege that due to poor visibility, vehicles are generally trapped during late evenings or early mornings.

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“Citizens have taken up the matter with the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities. Many vehicles pass through the stretch and it becomes difficult at times to control the speed of a vehicle to see damaged grates. A permanent solution needs to be provided and the grates need to be either changed or maintained properly,” said Arvind Sharma, a resident.

The residents also demanded an immediate inspection of the site, cleaning of the grates and repair or replacement of the broken sections to ensure such incidents do not recur. They also sought installation of adequate street lights in the area, a comprehensive safety audit of the entire stretch, time-bound action in case of violations and regular monitoring by the officials concerned.

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Arvind Sharma said the condition of the site, despite its proximity to the MC’s Zone D office, reflects “serious negligence”.

A teacher at Sacred Heart Convent School said her two-wheeler got stuck in the open grates just the other day, and some passersby stopped and helped her take out the tyre from the pit.

“If we can see and bear inconvenience daily, why can’t the authorities see, especially when the office of the MC is just a few metres away?” she questioned.

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