Broken PUDA road troubles commuters

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 10

The badly-broken PUDA road (dual carriageway) that links Tajpur Road and Vardhman Chowk on Chandigarh Road has become a nightmare for commuters. Big potholes dotting the stretch are an open invitation to mishaps.

Vardhman Chowk in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

Residents rued that the poor condition of the road was being ignored for the past several months by authorities concerned. The flying plumes of dust and loose gravel on the damaged portion irk commuters.

A resident said despite a large number of people commute on the road daily, it lies in a shambles. A stretch of the road was earlier also dug for installation of pipes but it was not repaired. He said the people have been raising demand for early recarpeting/reconstruction of the road at the earliest but to no avail.

Jagjeet Singh, another resident, said, “We demand from the government to take necessary steps to get it re-carpeted without any further delay as the commuters face a lot of troubles. The damaged road poses a grave threat, especially for the two-wheelers. Sometimes riders lose balance of their two-wheelers too. Moreover, parts of vehicles often get damaged while passing over huge potholes.”

Umesh Sharma, Councillor, Ward No. 16, said one side of the road was earlier dug up for the installation of pipes for the stormwater drainage system.

Ludhiana East MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal (Bhola) said the tenders for recarpeting this road have already been floated. Once the required procedure is followed, the work would be started to recarpet the road.

MC’s Executive Engineer Rajinder Kumar said after the completion of a tendering process, the work would be allotted to the successful bidder. It was expected that the recarpeting work would be started by next month if the weather condition remains normal, he added.