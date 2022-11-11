Broken PUDA road troubles commuters

Harshraj Singh
Ludhiana, November 10
The badly-broken PUDA road (dual carriageway) that links Tajpur Road and Vardhman Chowk on Chandigarh Road has become a nightmare for commuters. Big potholes dotting the stretch are an open invitation to mishaps.
Residents rued that the poor condition of the road was being ignored for the past several months by authorities concerned. The flying plumes of dust and loose gravel on the damaged portion irk commuters.
A resident said despite a large number of people commute on the road daily, it lies in a shambles. A stretch of the road was earlier also dug for installation of pipes but it was not repaired. He said the people have been raising demand for early recarpeting/reconstruction of the road at the earliest but to no avail.
Jagjeet Singh, another resident, said, “We demand from the government to take necessary steps to get it re-carpeted without any further delay as the commuters face a lot of troubles. The damaged road poses a grave threat, especially for the two-wheelers. Sometimes riders lose balance of their two-wheelers too. Moreover, parts of vehicles often get damaged while passing over huge potholes.”
Umesh Sharma, Councillor, Ward No. 16, said one side of the road was earlier dug up for the installation of pipes for the stormwater drainage system.
Ludhiana East MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal (Bhola) said the tenders for recarpeting this road have already been floated. Once the required procedure is followed, the work would be started to recarpet the road.
MC’s Executive Engineer Rajinder Kumar said after the completion of a tendering process, the work would be allotted to the successful bidder. It was expected that the recarpeting work would be started by next month if the weather condition remains normal, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre
The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...
Supreme Court extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found on Gyanvapi premises
Allows Hindu parties to move application before Varanasi dis...
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...