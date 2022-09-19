Broken Roads-I: Big potholes on Southern Bypass Road trouble commuters

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 18

The potholed Southern Bypass Road cries for attention for a long time. Travelling on the dilapidated stretches of the road has become a nightmare for commuters.

People, especially those with any injury or pregnant women, are forced to suffer more as jerks due to potholes on the road often aggravate their pain. Moreover, commuters also complain about vehicles getting damaged while passing over the big potholes. However, the PWD and government are yet to take requisite measures in this regard.

Southern Bypass Road, along the Sidhwan Canal, links Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana junction with Doraha. Residents blamed the department concerned for ignoring the deep potholes that appeared at various points on the road.

Mahinder Singh Sekhon, chairman of ‘Meri Maa Boli Punjabi Sabha’, an NGO, said chances of mishaps remain high due to big potholes on a flyover road near BRS Nagar, a stretch between Jawaddi and the Dugri flyover and various other parts of Southern Bypass. Some people have also started avoiding the broken road as chances of mishap and vehicle damage cannot be ignored, he said.

Sekhon said when people pay huge taxes, why the road was not being repaired? The state government should pay attention and ensure early repair of the badly broken road.

According to information, the road was constructed/carpeted under the Southern Bypass project around 11 years ago and it was not recarpeted after that. Now, the condition of broken portions on the road has worsened.

A businessman, Sukhpreet Singh, said commuters face a lot of inconveniences due to big potholes on the road. “Inside the city limits, the condition of the road is worst, especially near the Dugri flyover. It is difficult for people suffering from any injury or pregnant women to travel through the badly broken stretch. Moreover, such potholes cause health problems related to back pain,” he said.

He said: “Many people have lost their lives on potholed roads across the country. Even such mishaps have occurred in city areas too. But, it seems that the department concerned and the government have learnt no lesson from such mishaps. Whenever any pothole appears, it should be repaired timely to avert any accident.”

PWD Executive Engineer Davinderpal Singh said a file regarding an estimate of about Rs 75 crore to recarpet the entire Southern Bypass Road was sent to the government for approval. There is a plan that 50 per cent of the funds for the road project would be arranged by GLADA and the remaining funds would have to be arranged by the PWD.

The PWD officer said it was expected that the road recarpeting project would be launched soon.

MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Gogi said he was aware of the potholed Southern Bypass Road. He said an estimate to recarpet the road had already been sent to the government. After getting permission from the government, the road from the Ferozepur Road junction to Doraha would be recarpeted.

Road not recarpeted for 11 years

According to information, the Southern Bypass Road was constructed/ carpeted under the Southern Bypass project around 11 years ago and it was not recarpeted after that. Now, the condition of broken portions of the road has worsened.