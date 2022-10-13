Broken Roads - XIV: Noorwala Road in shambles, needs government’s attention

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 12

Despite staging protests and writing letters to the government during the past years, dilapidated Noorwala Road (outside the Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction) is yet to be recarpeted. Thus, travelling on the badly broken road is still a headache for commuters.

Residents of colonies and villages demand from the MLA concerned that all required steps should be taken to get the road recarpeted to avert mishaps. To raise the matter with the government and the department concerned, a group of persons carrying containers had also staged a dharna to collect donations recently so that the road could be recarpeted.

A resident of Dashmesh Puri Colony on Noorwala Road, Rinku, said the road was in a extremely bad condition for a long period and travelling on it was a nightmare.

He said: “Even after writing numerous complaints to ministers of the present government and the previous government, the road is still in a state of complete neglect.”

“Accidents are common on the damaged road here. The legs of a woman had got fractured after she met with a mishap on a potholed stretch. In another mishap, a boy’s arm had got fractured. Some e-rickshaws had also turned turtle on the stretches. If the road is not recarpeted at the earliest, we will be forced to stage another protest soon,” he said.

Councillor from Ward 3 of Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, Pallavi Vinayak said her office was located on Noorwala Road and many people made complaints to her regarding the poor condition of the road. She said the road stretch under the MC’s jurisdiction was earlier recarpeted but the remaining stretch (outside the MC limits) was under the PWD and it had not been recarpeted to date.

In April, the councillor had also written a letter to the PWD Chief Engineer and the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, demanding recarpeting/reconstruction of Noorwala Road that links the city with colonies (outside the MC’s jurisdiction) and nearby villages, including Noorwala, Jamalpur Leli, Shujatwal and Dheri.

Amit Soni, SDO, PWD, said the department had sent a proposal regarding recarpeting of Noorwala Road (up to Jamalpur Leli village) to the government. After getting the required approval from the government, the road project would be started.

Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian said the proposal for the recarpeting of Noorwala Road had been sent to the minister concerned and it was expected that the work would be started in the next two months.

‘Issue raised with ministers many times’

A resident of Dashmesh Puri Colony on Noorwala Road, Rinku, said Noorwala Road was in a extremely bad condition for a long period and travelling on it was a nightmare. “Even after writing numerous complaints to ministers of the present government and the previous government, the road is still in a state of complete neglect,” he said.