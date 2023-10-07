Broker booked for defrauding Doraha company of Rs 43 lakh

Our Correspondent

Doraha, October 6

A broker, working with a Doraha-based company, has allegedly defrauded the company of Rs 43,74,060 and escaped after committing the crime. A case has been registered under Sections 409 and 420 of IPC against the suspect who still eludes police net.

Baljeet Singh Bhullar, owner of Kaursain Spinners, the Doraha-based company, had complaint to the Doraha police in June that Ram Asra, a broker who had been associated with them for the past over seven years, had sold their stock illegally and duped the company of Rs 43,74,060. An inquiry regarding the same was conducted and a case was registered against the broker, Ram Asra, a resident of Bilgram in Hardoi, on Thursday.

Bhullar said for the past quite sometime, broker Ram Asra was not providing them details of the stock taken and payment received thereof. “We asked him about the stock and the payment time and again but he failed to give any satisfactory reply. As we enquired further, we found some of the stock missing from the factory. The payment of the missing stock was never handed over to us by the broker. As we checked the details, we found that Ram Asra had duped the company of Rs 43,74,060. We submitted a written complaint to the Doraha police on June 15. The police after conducting a probe registered a case against Ram Asra on Thursday,” he said.