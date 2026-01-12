Brother-sister duo killed in road mishap near Jagroan

A road accident near Pardesi Dhaba on Moga Road on today night cost the life of brother and sister travelling in a Swift Dzire. Both died on the spot in a head-on collision between a speeding Thar and their car. The Thar driver was seriously injured in the accident.

The car’s airbags deployed during the collision. The Thar driver was identified as Inderjit Singh (42), a resident of Goindwal village in Raikot. He was initially admitted to the Jagraon Civil Hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital.

Sources said Inderjit Singh was heading from Moga to Ludhiana on his Thar. When Inderjit reached Moga Road, he suddenly lost control over the vehicle and it collided with a white Swift Dzire coming from the opposite direction. After collision, Swift Dzire rammed into a truck parked along a roadside eatery.

The deceased were identified as Jabar Singh (34) and his sister Hardeep Kaur (45), both residents of Bagha Purana. The siblings were reportedly returning from a Lohri celebration of their younger sister in Ludhiana when the tragic accident occurred near Jagraon.