BSc fashion designing: Arshdeep Kaur ranks 2nd in PU

Doraha, March 3
Arshdeep Kaur of Government College, Machhiwara, secured the second position in Panjab University in the fifth semester of BSc fashion designing in the results announced recently. Arshdeep obtained 96 per cent marks to secure the second position in the PU. Jasmeet Kaur stood second in the college with 92 per cent and Simranjeet Kaur clinched the third position with 90 per cent. Principal Deepak Chopra congratulated the toppers, their parents and faculty for the results.
