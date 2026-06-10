BSNL worker crushed to death by truck

A 32-year-old worker engaged in the laying of BSNL cables lost his life after being run over by a container truck near Dehlon on Monday.

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He has been identified as Karna Shankar, a native of Sitapur district in UP.

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As per the complaint filed by his brother, Deepu, Shankar was resting behind a stationary container truck on a road between Lehra and Ghungrana villages. Later, the driver allegedly reversed the vehicle without noticing him. Its rear wheels ran over the man, causing fatal injuries. He died on the spot.

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After the mishap, the driver reportedly abandoned the vehicle and escaped from the scene.

Based on the statement of the victim’s brother, a case has been registered. ASI Jagjit Singh said an FIR had been lodged. Efforts are on to identify and arrest the suspect.