BSP leader, supporters join Cong

The Congress received a major boost in the Ludhiana South constituency when Satwinder Singh, along with his supporters, left the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and joined it. He was welcomed by Ishwarjot Cheema, Congress in-charge of the Ludhiana South Constituency.

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Cheema said people across Punjab were disappointed with the current situation in the state and the performance of the present government. He said the people’s inclination was again shifting towards the Congress and that the people of the state were enthusiastic about bringing the party back to power in the coming time.

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After joining the Congress, Satwinder said he had joined the party after being impressed by its policies and ideology. He said wherever the party assigns him a responsibility, he would discharge it with dedication and honesty. — TNS