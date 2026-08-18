DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / BSP leader, supporters join Cong

BSP leader, supporters join Cong

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:17 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The BSP leader was welcomed by Ishwarjot Cheema, Congress in-charge of the Ludhiana South Constituency. File
Advertisement

The Congress received a major boost in the Ludhiana South constituency when Satwinder Singh, along with his supporters, left the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and joined it. He was welcomed by Ishwarjot Cheema, Congress in-charge of the Ludhiana South Constituency.

Advertisement

Cheema said people across Punjab were disappointed with the current situation in the state and the performance of the present government. He said the people’s inclination was again shifting towards the Congress and that the people of the state were enthusiastic about bringing the party back to power in the coming time.

Advertisement

After joining the Congress, Satwinder said he had joined the party after being impressed by its policies and ideology. He said wherever the party assigns him a responsibility, he would discharge it with dedication and honesty. — TNS

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts