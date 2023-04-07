BSUP flat allotment 'frauds': MC asks residents to remain vigilant

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 6

In the wake of several complaints being received against a few fraudsters allegedly duping residents by promising allotment of flats constructed under the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has warned residents to remain vigilant against such miscreants.

Flats built for rehabilitating slum dwellers MC Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh said the flats constructed in Giaspura and Mundian Kalan under the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme had been established for the rehabilitation of slum dwellers and unlike the fraudsters, no MC staffer goes door-to-door for allotting these flats to residents.

MC Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh cautioned residents to not fall prey to fraudsters and contact senior civic body officials if they come across any such illegal activities.

“The Municipal Corporation has received a few complaints in this regard and it has come to light that the fraudsters have also arranged fake receipts issued by the civic body and printed allotment letters. The letters are then handed over to residents for exchange of money,” he said, adding the fraudsters were reportedly demanding up to Rs 30,000 by offering allotments of BSUP flats or plots surrounding the flats.

Kulpreet said BSUP flats had been established in Giaspura and Mundian Kalan for the rehabilitation of slum dwellers and no MC employee/official was authorised to promise allotment in this manner.

He said the matter was brought to the knowledge of MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal and officials concerned of the department were also apprised of the fraudulent practice.

Appealing residents to remain alert, the official said residents can submit a complaint with the MC official concerned, Harjot Singh, by contacting him at 76963-60002, if they find any suspicious activity in their respective areas.