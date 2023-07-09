Buddha Nullah bank portion erodes, fencing portions fall

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 8

Amid the heavy rainfall on Saturday, erosion occurred along the roadside and a bank of the Buddha Nullah, causing some fencing portions to fall into the nullah near the New Kundanpuri area of the city.

Additionally, at a few other locations, more fencing portions were on the verge of falling into the nullah.

After receiving information, Municipal Corporation’s B&R branch officials inspected the affected site and deployed staff to get the damaged bank portion repaired. According to information, some portions tumbled into the nullah due to soil erosion along its bank.

A resident said a few fencing portions near houses had also got tilted on the other side of the nullah and urged the civic body to resolve the issue as huge funds had been spent on the chain link fencing project. The authorities should take the matter seriously.

Executive Engineer of the MC Balwinder Singh said around 10-12 fencing portions might had fallen into the nullah due to soil erosion caused by heavy rainfall. The repair work had been initiated to restore the affected bank portions. The reinforcement of the bank with additional soil was necessary to provide support for the fencing portions.

Notably, the MC had launched a chain link fencing project along a 14-km section of the Buddha Nullah within its jurisdiction as part of the Smart City Mission a few years ago. However, the project remained incomplete to date. The goal of the initiative was to prevent the disposal of solid waste into the nullah. According to sources, the project, which had an estimated cost of Rs 13.39 crore under the Smart City Mission, was halted last year due to proposed modifications in the plan.

